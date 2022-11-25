Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku Pledges to Set Aside $10 Billion for Women, Youth Employment

24 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The former Vice President said the Fund would be used to create employment opportunities for women and the youths.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that if elected, his administration will set aside $10 billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises.

He said the fund will also help to drive employment for the youths and women in the country.

Atiku said this at PDP's presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The former Vice President also blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress the insecurity in the country.

He said the Buhari administration has failed Nigerians in the area of security and infrastructural development.

Lamenting the infrastructural decay in the country, Atiku said Kwara State connects north to the south but has bad roads all over.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PDP, Iyiorcha Ayu, said "The PDP is one big united family, we are on our way back to victory. PDP has come back to rescue Nigeria and put it back on development track to rescue all families."

"Don't allow anyone to deceive, we are hungrier than we were in 2015. Bring out your voters card, come out en masse and vote all PDP candidates especially Atiku in the general election," he said

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in his remarks thanked the Kwara PDP for a warm welcome and urged the people to vote massively for Atiku in next year's election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.