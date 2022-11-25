Nigeria: Child Rights Act Now Domesticated in 34 States - Govt

-Says only Kano, Zamfara yet to domesticate it

The Federal Government said yesterday that 34 of the 36 states of the federation have domesticated the Child Rights Act dealing with issues of child abuse, child labour, and forced marriage, among others, in Nigeria.

The proposed law, named "Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015)," had been domesticated by just 13 states as at 2019, raising concerns in government and child rights circles.

Appearing on the 59th edition of the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, who gave the update, said she had been actively involved in the advocacy to ensure all states keyed into the initiative.

The minister said she had personally met with key stakeholders and speakers of state Houses of Assembly to stress the need for them to pass the bill into law for their governors to assent.

She expressed confidence that the two remaining states, which she did no name, would soon pass the bill to domesticate the Act.

Although the minister declined to mention the two states yet to domesticate the Act, sources within the ministry said Kano and Zamfara are the two states yet to domisticate the Act.

"We go to the traditional rulers, we go to community leaders, we go to religious leaders, we go to the state assemblies," Tallen said.

She also noted that the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to have all states domesticate the Act, was complemented by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the Forum of First Ladies.