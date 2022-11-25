Kenya: National Drought Response Committee to Be Unveiled By DP Gachagua

Nairobi — The National Drought Response Steering Committee appointed by President William Ruto is set to be unveiled today by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to a Gazette Notice issued on Monday, the committee to be chaired by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa was necessitated by the need to institutionalize the framework for mobilizing additional resources to address the worsening drought impacts.

The Committee's primary interventions will be in the areas of food, water, livestock, health, wildlife, energy, education, security, forestry, agriculture, and irrigation.

The committee will be tasked with establishing a private-sector-led National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund in conjunction with the Kenya Red Cross, as well as mobilizing resources to supplement the government's drought response program in alleviating the impact of the country's drought.

The steering committee, which will report to the Deputy President, will also support interventions to protect affected populations from the effects of the ongoing drought, such as the cash transfer program.