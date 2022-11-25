Nigeria: Brain Drain - We Now Have One Doctor to 6,400 Patients - Medical Experts

... Nigeria in emergency situation

Medical experts, have raised the alarm that the ratio of doctors available in the country is now one to 6,400 patients, as a result of brain drain.

They include the Chief Medical Director, University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, Dr Oluwole Ige and an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, Obafemi Awolowo University, ile- lfe, Osun state, Dr. Teslim Onigbinde.

Both spoke in Ondo town, at the 2nd induction of physiotherapists who recently graduated from the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

Dr lge, expressed worries over the rate at which medical professionals are departing the nation in search of better opportunities abroad.

According to him "the country is in a dire emergency situation within the medical sector, called for urgent measure to savage the trend.

Ige,speaking through, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Michael Gbala, expressed mixed feelings that half of the 34 inductees were already nursing the ambition to board the next flights to developed countries, he appealed to medical personnel in the country to always give a second thought before leaving the shores of the country.

"You (inductees) are coming at a time that there is mass exodus of medical personnel. The university has taken about five years to train you, so Nigerians will be happy to have you around.

"If your lecturers had left, they will not be around to train you. We are in a very serious situation. Except something is done, we might be heading towards major crisis. I salute those who are still around despite the challenging situation.

"Wherever you may be, ensure to continue to retrain yourselves and be good ambassador of the institution."

On his part, Dr Onigbinde, described the ration of doctors available to patients in thr country as worrisome and called for urgent need to halt brain drain in the health sector.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olusegun Fatusi who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Clinicals, Prof. Adolphus Loto, said that the inductees can seek employment in any country they desire.

He advised the inductees to make sure they work in Nigeria before deciding to travel out of the country.

"It is your right to seek employment anywhere in the world because it is part of the international labour mobility. But my advise is that before you leave, you must get a job here.

"Many cannot come back because there is nothing to fall back because there is nothing to fall back on. You have two goals in your career; to solve societal problems and to personal problems."

"Our dear and wonderful inductees, we are proud of you and your achievement so far. The induction programme, as you have been well tutored, is not a mere ceremony. It is a critical rite of passage into a new life - the life of professional health workers, and specifically your entry into the distinguished and rewarding profession of physiotherapy."

Also, the Dean, Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation, Prof. Matthew Olaogun, advised the inductees to remain focused on their chosen career, and pursue what they have learned in the university with the spirit of godliness and excellence.

The Registrar, Medical Rehabilitation Body of Nigeria, Olufunke Akanni, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Mr Akinyele Adeniran, admonished them to be watchful of hospitals they will embark on the mandatory 12 months internship.