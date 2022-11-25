Nigeria: Your Candidacy Offers Hope of Winning 2023 Polls - Lagos PDP Tells Jandor

25 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State has expressed confidence that emergence of it's Governoship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran in the 2023 elections offers a bright chance for the party towards winning the election and forming the next government in the state.

The party, through the Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, made the remark.on Friday, in a congratulatory message to mark the 45 birthday of Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

PDP Lagos, praised Jandor, for what it described as his dexterity, love and passion for the masses.

The message read in part: "The Lagos PDP is proud of the dexterity and political sagacity displayed by JANDOR since his emergence as the standard bearer of the party in the 2023 guber election.

"We equally commend the unprecedented approach he employed in his grassroots campaign and public engagement across the 245 wards in the state.

"We are confident that your emergence as the governorship candidate of our party in the 2023 elections offers a bright chance for our party towards winning the election and forming the next government in the state".

"As you celebrate, we pray for divine wisdom to lead our members and the good people of Lagos to experience a wealthy state indeed as you offer the much-desired breath of fresh air".

"Once again, we wish you many happy returns of the day, Your Excellency."

