Nigeria: Gospel Musician, Sammie Okposo, Dies At 51

25 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Popular gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, is dead. He was aged 51.

This was made known by a source close to the musician. He said Okposo slumped and died on Friday morning.

The development comes about 15 hours after the musician posted a Throwback photo of Sammie Okposo Praise Party on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

Details regarding his death remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Born on May 30, 1971, Sammie Okposo was an international Nigerian gospel artist. He was also a music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

