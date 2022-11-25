Liberia: Road Construction Begins for Bali Island Access

25 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
The access road corridor from Battery Factory to Bali Island in Central Monrovia has commenced, Public Works Minister Ruth-Coker-Collins said Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

The Works Minister and engineers from the Ministry toured the road Wednesday.

The 3.34-kilo meters road when completed will give immediate access for the subsequent construction of the Bali Island project.

It will give a modern face-lift to the area.

In late December 2018, President Weah signed into law an Act passed by the Legislature, naming Bali Island the Mohatma Gandhi Convention Center. Gandhi is one of the founding fathers of India.

President Weah, at the time, announced, that the Government of Liberia (GOL), will construct a 5,000-capacity conference center and other facilities on Bali Island near Bushrod Island.

Nearly five years after the pronouncement by the president, construction works did not begin immediately due to some constraints.

Addressing a cross-section of residents in the area, Public Works Minister Ruth Coker- Collins expressed satisfaction and rallied the locals to support the road project.

She noted that the construction is crucial to the overall modernization plan of Bali Island.

The development of Bali Island into a state-of-the art Conference Center as envisaged by President Weah will mark a watershed moment in Liberia.

Liberians continue to hold the proposition that the Bali Island modernization plan will not only complement the urban aesthetic of the city but will also help greatly in connecting several communities, including 12th Street, Sinkor.

