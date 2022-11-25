Liberia: EPA Secures U.S.$25 Million for Coaster Protection

The Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Professor Wilson Tarpeh has disclosed that EPA has secured US$25 Million for coaster protection climate change project in West Point Township.

Of the total amount, $17 million came from the United Nations climate fund. Professor Tarpeh said EPA is now recruiting a consultant to conduct hydro theological study of the project in order to know the time and quality of investment that has to be done.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular briefing on Thursday, November 24, the EPA Bose said the Agency secured an additional ten million dollars for coaster protection of climate specifically for the city of Greenville, Sinoe county, southeast Liberia.

That project is funded by Global climate Funds (GCF ) and will be channeled through the United Nations Development program. The project is intended to protect the coaster community and infrastructure in Greenville.

According to Prof. Tarpeh, because of the Ministry of Mines and Energy's expertise, they have to build the administrative center for where the project is located.

He revealed that the program will be launched today, November 25, 2022, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church on 13th Street, Sinkor, in Monrovia.

Additionally, he added that the delegation that was headed by President Weah to COP27, has returned, adding that the President at the conference reiterated his call for developed countries to give their share of contribution to climate change activity.

He made reference to pledges made by developed countries in the amount of 100 billion dollars at the conference, explaining that the money will be provided annually so that developing countries that are victims of the impact of climate change will have some facilities to adopt and go through mitigation.

He said due to President Weah's previous engagement at the conference, Liberia received US$ 8.5 million dollars to cope with three areas of climate change in the country namely; land deprivation, climate change and biodiversity.

He said besides the 8.5 million coming to Liberia, there was a general allocation of 30 million dollars to Liberia from the global environment fund, saying "The fund is intended to help Liberia cope with the adverse impact of climate change."

Prof. Tarpeh also noted that if you combine the two figures - 8.5M and 20 million United State Dollars, it will aggregate to US$25.8 million which will be coming to Liberia for reappropriation.

Meanwhile, the EPA boss has disclosed that within the next week, and based on instructions from President Weah, a Liberian delegation will be attending the Cop15, which is the convention on biological biodiversity, to be held in Canada.

