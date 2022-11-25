Liberia: CDC Maryland Chair Faces Opposition

Maryland County — Partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Maryland County chapter, including students and ordinary residents, are protesting the recent appointment of Pleebo District Education Officer (DEO) Mr. Scears B. Doe, as County Chair for the CDC, replacing Otis Blay.

The appointment of Mr. Doe followed several confrontations among CDCians, including ex-county chairman Otis Blay.

Aggrieved partisans say the appointment of DEO Doe as CDC chairman is a total disgrace to members of the party and some executive members who have stood with the party for years in the county.

According to them, the newly appointed county chairman is a 'just come', having joined the CDC in Maryland not too long, arguing that it's unfair to loyal partisans, who have been with the party from its inception.

The aggrieved CDCians in an angry mood on Tuesday, 22 November in Harper, Electoral District#1, accused Speaker Bhofal Chambers of masterminding the appointment of Mr. Doe, due to internal conflict between the Speaker and former county chairman Otis Blay that occurred since the 2014 senatorial election that brought Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland county to power.

They claimed that Speaker Chambers once accused former chairman Blay of not supporting him in his allegation that he was cheated in that senatorial election.

"We want to say, all these things are the hand works of Speaker Chambers, because we had a meeting in recent time before Mr. Doe's appointment and during the meeting, other members pledged support to one of our members to contest for the representative seat come 2023", they explained.

They continue that in that meeting, which was presided over by ex-chairman Blay, several supporters of Speaker Chambers felt disenchanted about the decision, which they blamed on Blay, saying he shouldn't have allowed those CDCians to go another.

The aggrieved CDCians said although they had other issues against the former county chairman because he had chaired a meeting in which partisans petitioned a fellow partisan, Mr. Borma Wah, to contest against Speaker Chambers, who represents Pleebo Solokan district, on grounds that he has overstayed in the post without giving back to the district.

Speaker Chambers has been representing the people of Solokan since January 16, 2006.

They stressed that even if the county chair is replaced, the minds of some partisans are made up because of the way they have been treated by the CDC specifically, Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us make this clear to the national chairman and other partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change, if the chairman failed to do the right thing, we foresee the situation ahead", the aggrieved CDCians warned.

According to them, Mr. Doe's appointment as county chair is unconstitutional, stressing that the CDC constitution forbids appoint of chair, co-chair and any executive position outside the constitution.

They claimed that Mr. Doe was never a member of the CDC and appointing him to such position will harm the party's activities.

"Why will you bring a nonpartisan to such position, we have been serving this party and we will not accept such a person as our chairman."

They also claim that the newly appointed county chair was among members of the opposition, who questioned the educational ability of President Weah, and now seeing him being appointed to leadership position is a total disgrace to the party.

"We can't and will not work with him because he has overlooked our party in the past", they maintained.

They said if the CDC wants to win the 2023 elections, national chairman Mulbah Morlu should redirect his decision.

Although Speaker Chambers has been accused of orchestrating the appointment of Mr. Scearis B. Doe, this paper gathers that Doe was recommended by the Speaker to serve as Pleebo District Education Officer, a position that he currently holds besides his latest portfolio in the CDC.

While serving as DEO, Mr. Doe invited police to arrest the Principal of the Pleebo High School Mr. Sico Williams, on corruption allegations.

