Liberia: Bluecrest University Scholarship Targets 30 Librarian Students

In support of government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, BlueCrest University College Liberia has launched the second edition of its 'Let's Make Liberia Great' (LMLG) 2023 scholarship program for undergraduate degrees in Information Technology (IT), targeting 30 Librarian students.

The scholarship, which covers four years, is a component of the University's corporate social responsibility, aims to extend helping hand to desiring students.

When the first edition of the scholarship was launched in 2021, six students benefited from 100 percent scholarship, fourteen 50 percent scholarship, and ten students, 10 percent scholarship, respectively, totaling 30 scholarships worth US$130, 000 under LMLG scholarships-2022.

Making remarks on Thursday, November 24, 2022 when the second edition was launched in the conference room of the institution, the President of the BlueCrest University, Dr. Umesh Neelakantan, said he was passionate to launch the scholarship on a bigger level to enable 200 students participate in the process.

This, he said, is to ensure that the LMLG Scholarship becomes a mandate for Liberian students every year, saying BlueCrest Liberia is confirming that higher education, is something to address the social cost of the country.

"People in Liberia face lot of hardships with finance to address their children schooling needs and this is our way to help. Most importantly, BlueCrest is sustaining higher education and progressively announcing its interest every year', Dr. Neelakantan stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking further, he narrated that his institution has been running the undergraduate program since 2015 and with the school accredited by National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) to offer Master's degree in Information Technology, there has been increase of interest, social connection, and inspiration from the society.

"Scholarship is not just sometimes that we give the students to come and study , but it purpose is to make Liberia great. This is the biggest status of scholarships that we have done under the BlueCrest scholarship programs. And we stand tall for making sure that quality be required to be seen as progressive and sustainable", he said.

According to Dr. Neelakantan, quality is something lacking in many parts of the world, saying the scholarship will granted to students on the basis of performance, as he expects 200 people to write the test so that it can give more students the opportunity that will provide better results for the institution, as "we select 30 students" for the program.

Dr. Neelakantan while stating that the deadline for application is January 11, 2023, mentioned that BlueCrest is in Liberia to make sure that international standards flow.

In brief remarks, the Vice President for Academic Affairs at BlueCrest University, Prof Peter Kebbe, expressed happiness and proudly noted that the institution was reaching out to scholars who have financial constraints in attending University. "I am very happy that BlueCrest is reaching out and we hope this goes a long way", he added.

