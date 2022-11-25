Liberia: House to Review Grand Gedeh Community College Act

25 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Education, Judiciary, and Ways and Means to review a communication from Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative, George Boley, regarding an Act establishing the Grand Gedeh Community College (GGCC).

The House of Representatives took the decision Thursday, 24 November during its 10th day sitting.

The decision was based on an appeal from Representative Boley for the august body to repeal the 2011 Act establishing GGCC.

Rep. Boley says, he wants the House of Representatives to grant the GGCC a university charter.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker added that since the establishment of the GGCC, it has expanded.

He said in spite of challenges, it has recruited and maintained the caliber of staff required to be elevated to a bachelor's degree granting institution.

Meanwhile, Rivercess County Representative Byron Zanwhea, in a motion requested the joint committee to report in a period of one week.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.