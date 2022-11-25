Liberia: House to Review Grand Gedeh Community College Act

The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Education, Judiciary, and Ways and Means to review a communication from Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative, George Boley, regarding an Act establishing the Grand Gedeh Community College (GGCC).

The House of Representatives took the decision Thursday, 24 November during its 10th day sitting.

The decision was based on an appeal from Representative Boley for the august body to repeal the 2011 Act establishing GGCC.

Rep. Boley says, he wants the House of Representatives to grant the GGCC a university charter.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker added that since the establishment of the GGCC, it has expanded.

He said in spite of challenges, it has recruited and maintained the caliber of staff required to be elevated to a bachelor's degree granting institution.

Meanwhile, Rivercess County Representative Byron Zanwhea, in a motion requested the joint committee to report in a period of one week.

