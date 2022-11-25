Ghana: Black Stars Will Be Very Competitive At World Cup - FA Pres Simeon-Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has assured that the Black Stars will be very competitive at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.

He made the remarks on Wednesday when Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) visited the Black Stars base camp in Doha.

The visit was to motivate the players to go all out in the tournament beginning from the game against Portugal yesterday.

"I think we can't ask for more for the father of football on the African continent to pay us a visit,it's something that clearly inspire not only the players, not only the technical team but my good self" he said.

"It tells you that the leadership of the Confederation of African football are very much interested in whatever is happening in the Member Associations and Ghana being one of the five that are representing the African continent, obviously we should be extremely happy that the leadership is here with us and I am very grateful for all the good work and hard work that the President is leading, his vision is very, very clear."

According to Mr Okraku, the CAF boss wants the good of the African game and I support the vision clearly and we intend to follow the vision to the best of our ability.

"Africa is here to compete and I can tell you for a fact; Ghana will be very, very competitive and I believe that already the other Member Associations have shown that Africa do not lack quality" President Simeon-Okraku added.