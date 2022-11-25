Ghana: UCC Holds 12th White Coat Ceremony for 130 Medical Students

The School of Medical Sciences (SMS) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has organised its 12th white coat ceremony for 130 level 400 medical students to commence their clinicals in line with their training to become medical professionals.

The ceremony involves a formal robing of the students in a doctor's traditional wear, the white coat, which symbolises professionalism and compassion in patient care.

The students also took the medical Student's Oath which read in part that they will practice medicine to the highest standards of conduct and seek what was best for their patients and without neither allowing greed, nor stinginess, nor desire for great reputation to corrupt them.

A former Dean of the SMS, Prof. Ivy A. E. Ekem, administered the SMS Oath to the students.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, congratulated students on completion of the basic science portion of medicine and advised them to show respect and compassion towards their patients.

He admonished the students not to discriminate against their patients and indicated that every patient had the right to be given quality health care with due recognition and respect.

He explained that the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital was committed to offering improved conducive environment for teaching and learning.

DrNgedu, therefore, urged the students to develop good ethical behavioursat all times.

He further tasked them to be innovative and creative and also admonished them to strive for excellence during their training.

DrAkosuaOwusuSarpong, Regional Director of the GHS, on her part, urged the students to take their studies seriously to support the medical services in the country.

She asked the students to join group discussions to learn from their peers and also religiously study ethical practices, as well as customer care l.

"Treat patients humanly by adopting Customer care," she added.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rosemond Boohene, who was the chairperson for the event, challenged the medical students to build on the frontiers of knowledge.

"We want to see our medical students understanding that they have to prepare for technologies that have not been invented, jobs that have not been created, challenges that have not been seen," she indicated.

She further admonished them to justify the investment made in them by their parents and guardians.

The Founding Dean of the School of Medical Science of UCC, Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kwofie, asked the students to see the ceremony as a transformational process, saying, "You are now transitioning into the busiest part of your training".

He noted that they can make a difference in the lives of people and urged them to ensure that they adopt the tenets of compassion, care and love in the next phase of their studies.

He urged them to remain open and build relationship with other colleagues and their seniors, saying, "Ask for help when you need it and you must also develop a sense of humility".

"Don't think that because you are a medical student you cannot ask for help from nurses or other personnel within the health sector. Learn to respect every member of the team because the team is there to improve the patient condition,' he said.