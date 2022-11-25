Ghana: Open Telecommunication, Water Hydran Chambers Posing Danger to Pedestrians

Road users in some parts of Accra have lamented over the increasing number of open telecommunication and water hydrant chambers on pedestrian walkways and main streets and the danger it posed, especially at night.

The road users have therefore called on relevant stakeholders to address the issue.

In separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times following its observation of the increasing number of such chambers in parts of Accra over the past few months.

A pedestrian, Mr David Osei, expressed worry over the unsafe nature of the pedestrian walkway especially at night.

"Walking on this walkway is like walking on a death pit during the night because you can easily fall into these drains and die," he said.

He pleaded with the authorities to help cover the open chambers that were posing a threat to them.

This reporter counted over 30 open chambers along some major roads and areas in Accra including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to Accra road, the Ridge roundabout, North industrial area and the Accra- Nsawam roads.

A hawker, Mrs Priscilla Koomson said it was dangerous selling close to the open chambers saying "we hardly take note of the open chambers when we have to run after moving vehicles to sell our products."

The Head of Communication for National Road Safety Authority, Mrs Pearl Adusu, said they have put measures in place to make sure the open chambers in all part of Accra were sealed again.

"We recently worked on these open chambers from first light to Odorkor high way, when our attention was drawn to it," she said.

Mrs Adusu said NRSA would alert the Urban Roads Department of the increasing number of open water hydrant and telecommunication chambers in some part of Accra and ensure the problem was addressed.

She urged the public to be more conscious at night when walking or driving especially at areas where street lights were not functioning properly.