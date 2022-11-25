Ghana: Fisheries Ministry Holds National Fish Festival in Accra

Last Updated: November 25, 2022

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, MrsMavis HawaKoomson says the construction of three automated premix fuel outlets at Elmina in the Central Region for the pilot phase is almost complete.

The construction of the outlets forms part of the government's efforts to automate premix fuel outlets across the country to help address the incidence of premix fuel diversion and hoarding.

Mrs Koomson was speaking at this year's National Fish Festival held in Accra on Thursday on the theme "Promoting Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture for National Development."

Instituted by the ministry in 2015, the Fish Festival is aimed at providing a platform for fisher folks and other players along the fish value chain to showcase their products, engage the public and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to national food security.

She said the government had also conducted a survey on site suitability for the 300 landing beaches and distributed fishing and processing inputs to 189 communities along the coast.

The fishing and processing inputs included fishing nets, 6,000 bundles of wire mesh, 20,000 basins and 5,000 outboard motors.

"In the face of the dwindling catches in the capture fisheries, aquaculture provides an important alternative to fish production and offers economic growth opportunities, providing jobs and income for hundreds of households and the potential for foreign revenue investment.

Government has therefore initiated programmes in that direction to enhance and sustain fish production," Mrs Koomson stated.

She said the National Aquaculture Centre and Commercial Farms when completed would contain indoor aquaculture structures, classrooms and accommodation, pack houses and cold storage facilities.

"The waste water from the facility will be used for the cultivation of vegetables. The project is expected to be commissioned in January 2023," she added.

Mr Fred Kwasi Antwi-Boadu, Executive Director, Fisheries Commission said the two day festival which would end today would be marked by a durbar, panel discussions on topical issues about the fisheries and aquaculture sector, and exhibition of fish and fishery products.

He said the ministry would utilise the Festival to interact with potential investors, educate the public on policies, projects and programmes, and engage stakeholders.

"A Fisheries and Aquaculture Clinic has been set up to enable stakeholders to network, exchange knowledge and gain insight into the dynamics of the industry and the opportunities available," he added.

Mr Antwi-Boadu said that there were several potentials in the sector, "which many of us would find interesting, and this is the time for us to explore these opportunities."