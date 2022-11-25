Ghana: MCAG Calls for Prosecution of Akonta Mines Officials

The Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCAG) has called on the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, conclude investigations and prosecute officials of Akonta Mining Limited for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve without a mining lease or a licence.

According to the group, delays in the prosecution of the officials could negatively impact the fight against illegal mining, saying that "Justice delayed is Justice denied".

A statement issued by the MCAG in Accra yesterday said preliminary investigations by the group and other notable associations produced sufficient evidence to establish that the company was involved in illegal mining.

It noted that time was of the essence and that it was critical that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) expedite investigations to enable the Attorney General commence prosecution.

"Ghana cannot wait. We are a water-distressed country and eco-terrorism is a three-stripe crime against our forebears, the current generation and those yet to be born.

Losing this war is not an option. Irresponsible and unsustainable mining is an existential threat and should not be countenanced," the statement added.

The MCAG said it petitioned the Office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Inspector General of Police on October 17 this year on the matter for immediate action.

"The Office of the Attorney General (AG) advised us that it is not clothed with the mandate to initiate an investigation of its own volition.

"It is rather the Ghana Police Service and other relevant institutions clothed with investigative powers that investigate cases and forward the results of their investigations to the Office of the AG for advice or prosecution where necessary," the statement noted.

Beyond the petitioners, it said the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has reiterated calls for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the Directors and Management of Akonta Mining Ltd for mining illegally in the Tano Nimiri Forest reserve.

Already, Martin Kpebu, the Co-Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu, a fellow of the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), among others, have also petitioned the police for further investigation.