Ghana: SNV Netherlands Holds 2022 Green Regional Fair in Takoradi

Tokardi — The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation under its European Union fundedGrEEn Project yesterday held the 2022green regional job fair in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Themed, 'Green and circular economy: A sure way to creating decent and sustainable employment and jobs', the event brought together over 500 job seekers, employers, and exhibitors from the green and circular economy.

Working in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Labour Department and the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, the fair generally, sought to support job creation and the growth of local businesses.

Significantly, over 20 businesses were present with more than 100 vacancies and openings accessible to youth, women, and returning migrants who participated in the Green Job Fair.

The Green Job Fairs aim at supporting the creation of green jobs and matching job seekers to available, sustainable jobs in the GrEEn Projects two regions of implementation in the Ashanti and Western Regions.

In his address, project manager, green project at SNVGhana, Laouali Sadda, mentioned that, since 1992, the group had rolled out programmes in Ghana that focused on promoting access to basic services in agriculture, energy and water.

In 2021, he said, projects directly benefitted 6.4 million people across 24 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, thereby promoting systems change, while working with institutions and kickstarting markets.

"The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project is one of our key projects that has and continues to drive system change," MrSadda added.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, ina keynote address delivered by Director, planning, monitoring and evaluation, Ms Glorial Bortelle Noi, noted the fairswere a manifestation of the huge importance government attached to the creation of decent and sustainable employment.

He said, the job fairs had come at a better time and commended SNV-Ghana and partners "for their sustained interest in the sector and commitment to sustainable employment creation."