Ghana Citizens Forum to Be Launched On Tuesday

25 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Centre for National Interest and Research will on Tuesday launch the Ghana Citizens Forum in Accra.

The forum will be on the theme "The Ghana we want strategy: Lessons from our Business & Nationalist Heroes to navigate our social and economic independence in the 21st Century and beyond" .

This was contained in a release signed and issued by the Executive Director, Centre for National Interest and Research, Kudiabor Dzabaku Ocansey, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr Ocansey said the Centre was striving to find solutions to the country's social and economic challenges in the 21st century and beyond by drawing lessons from businesses and nationalist heroes.

"The Centre, which is a research based organisation, has mapped out some strategies on how Ghana's Social and Economic freedom can be achieved by identifying some major lessons from our selfless nationalist heroes," he added.

The Executive Director of the Centre for National Interest and Research, therefore, used the opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to participate and contribute to the programme.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.