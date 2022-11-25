Ghana Citizens Forum to Be Launched On Tuesday

The Centre for National Interest and Research will on Tuesday launch the Ghana Citizens Forum in Accra.

The forum will be on the theme "The Ghana we want strategy: Lessons from our Business & Nationalist Heroes to navigate our social and economic independence in the 21st Century and beyond" .

This was contained in a release signed and issued by the Executive Director, Centre for National Interest and Research, Kudiabor Dzabaku Ocansey, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr Ocansey said the Centre was striving to find solutions to the country's social and economic challenges in the 21st century and beyond by drawing lessons from businesses and nationalist heroes.

"The Centre, which is a research based organisation, has mapped out some strategies on how Ghana's Social and Economic freedom can be achieved by identifying some major lessons from our selfless nationalist heroes," he added.

The Executive Director of the Centre for National Interest and Research, therefore, used the opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to participate and contribute to the programme.