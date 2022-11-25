Ghana: Attitude of Gratitude Concert to Be Held Nov 27 in Accra

A gospel musical concert aimed at expressing gratitude to God for his care and blessings throughout the year has been slated for November 27.

The event, dubbed "Attitude of Gratitude," will be held at the Agnes Boahemaa Memorial Temple of the Church of Pentecost at Nungua in Accra.

The concert is being organised by Onemind Consult Ghana in collaboration with gospel musician, EwuramaAhinful, on the theme "Divine Establishment."

Gospel music stars expected to perform at the event include Ohemaa Mercy, Selina Boateng, Jack Alolome, Grace Insongs, Nana Gyasi and Nana Kofi Awuah.

Mr Kojo Gyan Bani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Onemind Consult Ghana, in an interview with Ghanaian Times yesterday, said, the event seeks to bring people together, irrespective of their religious background, to give thanks to God for the care and protection throughout 2022.

He noted that, the concert was also to draw the youth and Ghanaians in general to God.

Additionally, Mr Bani said, the event also provides a platform to souls for God through music.

He explained that, showing gratitude to God was necessary in seeking His favour and blessings for the year ahead.

"Let's all come together to pour out our heart to God to attract his attention and his care for us in the coming year," MrBani stated.

He said the concert was opened to the public at no fee and urged gospel music enthusiasts to make time to participate.