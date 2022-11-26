São Tomé and Príncipe: Sao Tome and Principe Government Avert Coup Attempt

Maria Cartas/Flickr
Beach scene in São Tomé and Príncipe
25 November 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohammed Yusuf

Nairobi — The Prime Minister of the West African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe said an attempted coup was averted early Friday morning after an attack on army headquarters.

The Sao Tome and Principe government says it foiled a coup attempt as four men, including the former president of the outgoing national assembly, Delfin Neves, tried to attack army headquarters.

Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada announced the arrest of four men. One of them was a former military officer who attempted a coup in 2009.

The West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), condemned the coup attempt.

The head of the bloc, Guinea-Bissau President Omaro Sissoco Embalo, tweeted that Sao Tome and Principe is a model of parliamentary democracy in Africa.

The Independent Democratic Action (ADI) led by Trovoada won legislative elections in September.

The previous ruling party, the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe, lost the election by 11,000 votes.

Since the last attempted military coup in 2003, the West African country had enjoyed relative political stability.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.