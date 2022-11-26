Nigeria: Over 15 People Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attacks - Official

The people were killed in three local government areas of the state

Armed persons killed at least 15 people in separate attacks in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, the state government has said.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Friday in a statement that the killings occurred at Rafin Sarki, Hibiya, Karamai and Damari in the respective local government areas.

Mr Aruwan said the incident was communicated to the state government by security agencies.

He said many locals were also injured in the attacks.

The Kaduna State government identified those killed at Rafin Sarki community in the Giwa council area as Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Musa, Aminu Nasiru, Adamu Ibrahim, Yau Usman-Ladan, Yunusa Saidu, and Salisu Abdulrahman.

Others are Fati Usman, Yakubu Ya'u, Marwanu Ibrahim, and one unidentified person.

Mr Aruwan said similar briefings by the security forces revealed that at Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kufana surrounding Kajuru local government area, the bandits also killed two persons. He identified the deceased as Idon Bonos and Aston Namaskar.

Also, in Damari community in Birnin Gwari local government, two locals lost their lives following an attack by the gunmen. He identified the victims as Salisu Mai-Tiredi and Muhammad Maikaba.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has expressed its commiserations to families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in the affected areas, the official's statement said.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the slain victims while praying for the repose of their souls. The Governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The Government is engaging the security forces on these developments and other fronts," Mr Aruwan said.