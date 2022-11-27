Africa: Burundi's Marvella Niteka Wins Africa's Next Supermodel

Burundi's beauty queen and the country's representative in the ongoing Miss University Africa Burundi 2022, Queen Niteka Marvella, has been announced the winner of Africa's Next Super model of 2022.

At around 4:00 pm doors were already opened and DJ Sonia was on the mix giving some nice music vibes when the runway started at around 5:30 pm with catwalks showcasing amazing designers from the best of Africa's designers.

Africa's Next Super Model is an African prestigious modeling competition reality show dedicated to scouting Africa's finest talented young men and women with raw talent in the modelling industry and turning them into world class professional super models.

The winner was announced from the five models who made it to the finals from Nigeria, Rwanda, Sudan.

Speaking to The New Times Niteka said that she had her confidence up before joining, but after joining the competition she realized everyone was good and she doubted winning the competition.

"But I kept the courage and worked hard, the practices were really extreme and tiresome but I kept pushing hoping for better," she said

Niteka said that the teams have been very supportive and she is grateful, and this gives her more courage to run for Miss University Burundi to take the flag as far as she can.

She added that she is excited to see the investment she made pay back, adding that this marks her beginning.

The CEO of Isis Models Africa, Jose Okorodud said that they have had success stories from models being scouted via this platform, most of them seen on front covers of Vogue Magazine and other top fashion magazines in the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burundi Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said that being part of the stories and journey of these young models makes her feel that she is doing the right thing, adding that she wants to see them take Africa to the world.

Matter Puglisi, one of the judges said that the selection was tight since all the models were good.

He said that the winner deserved it, and he added that they consider a model who has potential to work with very many and big designers.

The event had contestants coming from other African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, South Sudan, Senegal, Cape Verde, Morroco, Mozambique, South Africa, Ghana, Togo and Ethiopia.

Africa's Next Super Model is an African prestigious modeling competition reality show dedicated to scouting Africa's finest talented young men and women with raw talent in the modelling industry and turning them into world class professional super models.