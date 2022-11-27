Nigeria: I'll Name, Shame Oil Thieves - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has vow to name and shame oil thieves in the country if elected president in 2023.

Atiku made this vow during an interactive session with the Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum at the Eko hotel in Lagos on Saturday.

The PDP presidential candidate, also vowed to confiscate all oil blocs allocated to some Nigerians who have failed to make them operational.

He said, "If you are not going to develop oil blocs given to you, we will take it away and give it to those who will develop it. We will also assemble the names of those involved in oil theft, publish same and prosecute them."

He restated his commitment to privatizing the Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries to improve productivity.

Atiku attended the session alongside his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also speaking at the session, the Chairman and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign team, governors Udom Emmanuel and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Akwa Ibom and Sokoto states respectively, urged the stakeholders to support Atiku for a better Nigeria.