MOGADISHU [SMN] - An explosion followed by heavy gunfire was heard in downtown Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday evening.

The attack took place at Villa Rosa hotel near the presidential palace, especially in the vicinity of Godka Jili'ow prison, where Al-Shabaab militants are being held.

Details of the casualties remain unknown. Some reports say attackers stormed the hotel building, which is frequented by government officials and ministers.

Developing story, more soon.