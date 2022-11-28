Angolan President Calls for Serenity in Sao Tome and Principe

6 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço appealed Saturday to the Sao Tome authorities to act with a spirit of justice and serenity to clarify the ongoing situation in the country.

Early on Friday (25), four men attacked, at dawn, an army barracks in Sao Tome and Principe, in what the country's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada considered it "an attempt of a coup d'etat".

In a statement released Saturday in Luanda, João Lourenço, as acting chairman of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), calls for measures to be taken in observance with the country's legislation and human rights principles.

The statement adds that Angola will continue to closely monitor the events in Sao Tome and Principe and be available to play the role required within the CPLP, with a view to building a basis for understanding among all the living forces of the Sao Tomean nation.

Following Friday's events, the four attackers died, as well as one of the alleged instigators of the action who had been arrested, Arlécio Costa, a former officer of the now defunct "Buffalo Battalion", already convicted in 2009 for another coup attempt almost 20 years ago.

Another of those allegedly responsible, the former Speaker of the National Assembly and current deputy of the Basta movement, Delfim Neves, was also arrested.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.