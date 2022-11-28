Nigeria: Six Persons Dead in Anambra Cult Clash

27 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The suspected cultists were said to have engaged in a heavy shootout for several hours which forced residents to scamper for safety.

Suspected cultists have killed six persons in Awka, Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Saturday when rival cult groups clashed along popular Zik Avenue in the state capital.

Residents said the groups appeared to be in a supremacy battle.

It is not clear, for now, if the victims were members of either of the cult groups.

However, there are fears that those killed were passers-by caught by stray bullets during the shoot-out by the rival cult groups.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said police patrol has been intensified in the area due to the incident.

He did not confirm death of the six victims.

"One person was whisked away and later his lifeless body was found along Abba/Ifitedunu Road," he said.

The police spokesperson said three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Mr Ikenga said the police had launched operations to track down other fleeing suspects.

He enjoined residents of the state to remain security conscious and continue to provide the police with "useful information that will assist them to effectively track down criminals" in the state.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

