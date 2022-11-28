Nigeria: Security Forces Kill Four Suspected Terrorists in Kaduna - Official

The security forces also announced that they recovered a rifle from the operation

Nigerian troops deployed under Operation Forest Sanity killed at least four terrorists during clearance operations around Tsohon Gayan, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that security agencies reported the matter.

"The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were killed during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

"Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four killed have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.

"The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.

"Clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations," Mr Aruwan said.

The latest incident followed the killing of over 15 peasants in the state by terrorist groups.

Chikun is one of the worst hit local governments by attacks from non-state actors. The assailant frequently targets peasant communities, killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Many parts of the state are currently battling crimes and insecurity, but recent efforts by the security forces have resulted in the killing of many of the terrorists and their leaders.