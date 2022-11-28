South Africa: Tripartite Alliance Protests Janusz Walus' Release - South Afrian News Briefs - November 28, 2022

Cape Town —

Tripartite Alliance Protests Janusz Walus' Release

The Kgosi Mapuru Correctional Centre will see protests this Thursday, led by the ANC and its alliance partners, against the release of Janusz Walus, the killer of Chris Hani in 1993, Eye Witness News reports. Gauteng Provincial leader Panyaza Lesufi said the party picketed outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Saturday, disappointed by the court's decision to grant him parole. Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC provincial leader in Gauteng said: "we are calling upon everyone, comrades, as the ANC with our alliance partners in this particular province, we are saying on Thursday (December 1) when this man is about to be released there we are going to be outside that prison to register our dissatisfaction."

Cocaine Worth R74 Million Smuggled to UK In Oranges

Police in the UK have said they found 49 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a shipment of oranges from South Africa. At the UK's average estimated street value, the cocaine would have been worth some R75 million, Business Insiderreports. The drugs were packed in high-end watch boxes tightly wrapped in clear plastic, and covered by a thin layer of oranges, some with mouldy patches. UK authorities did not provide details on the South African end of the shipment, such as the originating port or the sending company.

Load Shedding Down to Stage 1, 2 Today

Power utility, Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding from midnight on Sunday with Stage 1 power cuts expected to be implemented between 5 AM and 4 PM today, November 28, 2022. In a statement, the utility said the suspension would be followed by Stage 2 cuts from 4pm, throughout the night.