Ghana: Fire Guts China Mall At Weija Junction

28 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko- Yerenki

Fire on Saturday dawn, gutted the warehouse of the China Mall at Weija Junction in Accra.

The inferno caused damage to a portion of the warehouse and unspecified variety of household electronic appliances, accessories and clothing.

No casualty was recorded.

In all, five fire engines from Weija, Buduburam, Abelemkpe, Regional Headquarters and National Headquarters Fire Stations were used to contain the fire which started at about 5pm.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were there to assist to ensure law and order at the scene.

The head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo- Affum who confirmed the incident, disclosed to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that, it took the combined efforts of firefighters over nine hours to bring the fire under control.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that due to the chain of assorted fuels involved in the blaze it was difficult in gaining access to the seat of the raging inferno.

He said the fire was extinguished at about 2 : 17 am on Sunday.

"The firefighters salvaged some home appliances which include deep freezers, television sets, washing machines, air conditioners and a large portion of the warehouse from fire destruction," he added

He said preliminary investigation suggests that blaze was caused by sparks of fire from welding that came into contact with highly combustibles materials.

"Meanwhile, investigators continues to ascertain the real cause and circumstances that led to the fire," he added

