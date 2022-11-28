Ghana: My Players and I Feel No Pressure - Otto Addo

Doha — Ghana Coach Otto Addo says he feels no pressure heading into the must-win game against the Taeguk Warriors of South Korea, today.

The Stars take on the Asian giants at the Education City Stadium in the second game of Group H, hunting for nothing but win to put themselves in contention - after crashing to a 3-2 loss to Portugal on Thursday.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in Gharafat Al Rayyan, Doha, the 47-year-old coach said he was thrilled to have the opportunity of coaching the Stars and that comes with no pressure at all.

"I don't have any pressure on me and I'm happy to be here," Coach Addo, who was at the presser in the company of central defender Daniel Amartey, told the media.

He said he expected a very hard-hitting opposition from the South Koreans but was hopeful for the maximum points.

The coach praised the performance of the Ghana team against Portugal, assuring of an improved teamwork today.

Responding to a question, Amartey asserted that the team was going to play it tighter at the back, hoping to learn from their blunders against Portugal that led to the backline conceding two second half goals in a two-minute blitz (78th and 80 minutes).

"We opened up at the back and got punished. We have learned from our mistakes and hope to correct things at our next game," he said.

South Korea occupies the 28th position on the FIFA ranking - 33 places better than Ghana.