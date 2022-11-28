Africa: Change Perception About Africa With Knowledge Acquired - Dr Paul Kofi Fynn

The Chancellor of the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn has urged university graduates from Ghana and other African countries to change the perception about the continent through the knowledge and skills acquired.

According to him, the negative perceptions individuals, especially, foreigners had about the continent was as a result of mismanagement, corruption, "pull him down syndrome" and the dependency on the government.

Such issues, he said, deprived Africa the opportunity to showcase the positive attributes it was made of.

Dr Fynn gave the remarks when he was addressing a total of 1,159 graduates of the Wisconsin International University College during its 15th Congregation over the weekend.

Themed "Role and Opportunities for Private Universities in Developing Africa's future work force," the event brought together Vice Chancellors and Professors from both public and private universities in Ghana and other African countries, representatives from the Ghana Accreditation Board (GAB), Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and other relevant stakeholders.

Out of the 1,159 graduates, 64 were awarded Master of Science (MSc) in Environmental Sustainability, Logistics and Supply Chain Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accounting, Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Project Management and Management Information Systems.

For the undergraduate category, 1,702 graduates were awarded Bachelor of Law (LLB), Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Development and Environmental Studies and Communication Studies, Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accounting, Nursing, Midwifery, Community Health Nursing, Management and Computer Studies and Information Technology, among others.

A minute silence was also observed for four students of the University College who passed on last year.

"Many people always talk negative about Africa, especially, foreigners, but Africa is not that bad. Africa is unique and has everything. I want you to know that Africa can manage the whole world", Dr Fynn said at the Congregation.

"The reason why many people have problems about Africa has to do with the issue of corruption, mismanagement, Pull Him Down syndrome and the dependency on the government", Dr Fynn added.

Stressing on the issue of dependency on the part of Africans, Dr Fynn noted that it would be difficult for African governments to provide all the needs of their citizenry, which included the creation of employment.

He, therefore, charged the graduates to make good use of the skills obtained to develop Africa and not depend solely on government.