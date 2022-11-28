Ghana: NPA Boss Receives Public Service Excellence Award

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been awarded the prestigious Public Service Excellence Award for his exceptional leadership in the country's downstream petroleum industry.

He received a plaque and a citation for implementing measures to sanitise the sector at the 2022 Ghana Energy Awards held in Accra on November 25.

This year's Ghana Energy Awards was on the theme: "Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana."

It was attended by several dignitaries including Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials.

"Under your leadership, the Authority has pragmatically implemented measures to sanitise the downstream petroleum sector through the enforcement of industry regulations to ensure a level playing field for all operators.

"You have also strongly advocated the end of energy poverty through the development of efficient fuel distribution networks across Africa. Your impact on the NPA and the downstream sector has been positively transformative and worthy of commendation," the citation presented to Dr Abdul-Hamid noted.

Earlier this year, Dr Abdul-Hamid was adjudged the Public Sector Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the year for the second time in two years at the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards and the Ghana Business Awards.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by Deputy CEO of NPA, Mrs Linda Asante, he reiterated the government's resolve to continue to invest in the energy sector to drive the growth of the economy.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin, said the government was working to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

He said the energy awards recognised persons whose hardwork had improved operations in the energy industry leading to improved returns.