Ghana: SMEs in Ashanti, Western Regions Receive Gh¢2. 3 Million Grant

A total of 15 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from the Western and Ashanti regions have been allocated an amount of GH¢2. 3 million to expand and scale-up their businesses.

The support is part of SNV, a Dutch development non-profit organisation'sBoosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project funded by the European Union.

As part of the project, the SNV Ghana launched the GrEEn Innovation Challenge in June 2021 to award matching grants to selected businesses engaged in innovative green businesses in SNV's three sectors; agriculture, renewable energy and energy efficiency and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the Ashanti and Western regions.

Green Ecoworks emerged the overall winner and received GH¢ 321,500.00, Davnak Ventures, GH¢128,600.00, Kozobiz Biogas Technology, GH¢128,600.00, Ginadoom Waste Management Services, GH¢192,900.00, Asaasepa Naturals, GH¢192,900.00, Eggs and More, GH¢192,900.00, Romilla Farms, GH¢192,900.00,

The others are Chabed Enterprise received GH¢90,020.00, Emmy's Shop Afrik, GH¢128,600.00, Aniwasu Garments, GH¢128,600.00, NasagLach GH¢128,600.00, Moreplex Company Limited, GH¢128,600.00; Brofoshelle Ventures, GH¢128,600.00, AgriCentric Ventures, GH¢128,600.00, and Uvuko Company Limited GH¢128,600.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday to award the grant to the winners of the challenge, the Project Manager of SNV Ghana, Saddam Laouali said the maiden Green Innovation Challenge was held in December 2021.

He said 12 green businesses were awarded a matching grant of GH¢ 1,170,000.00 in the maiden edition.

"They included six businesses in the Ashanti Region, five in the Western Region and one in the Greater Accra Region who established an outlet in the Western region," MrLaouali.

He said in August 2022, SNV Ghana, along with the European Union launched the 2022 GrEEn Innovation Challenge for only green businesses enrolled in the GrEEn Incubation and Acceleration Programmes, a 6-month free business advisory support training provided to green businesses and entrepreneurs in the two regions of the project.

Mr Laouali said 70 businesses vied for the competition and 15 were finally selected.

"Out of over 70 applications received, 32 (17 from Western Region, 15 from Ashanti Region) were shortlisted to go through a two-day pitch event from October 27-28, 2022 in Accra where a panel, including representatives from the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Fidelity Bank, Kosmos Innovation Centre, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Holland Greentech, and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Ghana, analysed their application and interviewed them on their green products and services," the Project Manager said.

He said the shortlisted SMEs include seven businesses in the Ashanti Region, and eight from the Western Region.

The Team Leader, Macroeconomics and Trade Sector delegation of the EU, Timothy Dolah, said the EU was dedicated to supporting green businesses and innovators who had the local solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and also create jobs for youth and women.

He said the GrEEn Project, with its GrEEn Innovation Challenge, was one of the many projects the EU was using to support climate adaptability and create growth of local businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Green Ecoworks, Emmanuella Appiah, expressed gratitude to the SNV and the EU for the support.