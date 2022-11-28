Ghana: Veep - Govt Committed to Invest More in Education

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu awumia, has reiterated government's commitment to invest more in the education sector of the country.

He said this was necessary because the government wants to ensure quality of education among children.

The Vice President stated that, nations throughout the world have come to the realisation that education was the most important tool for the rapid socio-economic development of every state.

The Vice President was speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Northern School of Business(NOBISCO) here in Tamale on Saturday.

It was on the theme: "Celebrating 50 years of Holistic Education: The NOBISCOstory."

He said the country can only achieve holistic education if it is translated to proper learning in the schools.

"No country can achieve its desired goals without the socio-economic development of education,"he stated.

Dr Bawumia said the immense investment of the government into the education sector was to ensure quality and accelerate education for Ghanaian children.

The Vice President added that, the right to education was enshrined in the 1992 constitution hence the need for every Ghanaian child to get access to quality education.

He added that it was the determination of the government to ensure maximum investments of providing quality free access of education for Ghanaian children to realise their potentials.

Dr Bawumia said government had invested immensely in the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

The Vice President said the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) in Ghana had made many young ones to gain admissions into the secondary schools in their numbers.

He said, this had reduced the rate of school dropouts especially the tendency for teenage boys and girls to be roaming on the streets or involving in unproductive risky ventures at the expense of their lives.

This according to him, the free SHS had also increased enrolment by 50 per cent and relieved parents of the burden of payment of their wards' school fees.

"It makes sense to educate our children today in building the foundation for development in anticipation for better tomorrow of the country,"he stated.

He therefore advised the students to be self-disciplined if they want to achieve their academic success in future.

The Northern Regional Minister,AlhajiAlhassanShaniSayibu, said education was a major catalyst for human development.

"No country can achieve sustainable development without significant investment in the education sector,"he stated.

He said the place of education was an important component in the socio-economic development of the country and cannot be undervalued.

Alhaji Sayibu added that NOBISCO over the past years provided and would continue to provide an enviable academic, moral and spiritual training to its students in an effort to bring up responsible and law abiding citizens.

The headmaster of the School, Mr Alhassan Issah Dokurugu, said since its inception the school had been providing not just education but quality holistic education.

This according to him, was in fulfillment of the vision and mission of the school.

The headmaster said even though the school was 50 years it had a number of development challenges.

He said dormitories to accommodate boarding students were woefully inadequate adding that this compelled the school to convert its old dining hall into a dormitory.

The headmaster commended the old students of the school for renovating most of the classrooms and the dormitories.

He applauded Mr Alex Samuel Otsiwaah Arthur for establishing the school some 50 years ago with just 14 students in a wooden structure as a private school.

He said the school was only offering business courses till 1976 when it was being absorbed by the government to become a public school.

"The student population now stood at 3,579," he added.