Ghana: Police Nab Suspected Robber for Killing Cop

Kumasi — The Police have arrested a suspected robber in connection with the killing of a policeman.

The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers were said to have attacked the policeman on November 25, this year between Miminaso Number Two and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road, in tbeEjura Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Constable Moses Konee, aged about 29, was said to be riding a motorcycle from Ejura towards Nzema.

Upon reaching a spot between Miminaso Number Two and Nyamebekyere stretch, he bumped into a number of armed men who were on a robbery spree.

They searched him and found a Police Identification card among others on him and as a result shot at him at close range.

A police source at Ejura confirmed the arrest in a hideout at Ejura on Saturday upon a tip off and said, the suspect has been placed in police custody pending his being before the court to face justice.

It said when Police got wind of the incident and moved to the scene, the source said nine spent shells, an itel mobile phone, a pair of slippers, beads, cutlass, motorcycle ignition key, Police ID Card and cash of Ghc10.00 were retrieved from the scene.

He was rushed to Ejura Government Hospital but was pronounced dead by the Medical Officer.

The body has been sent to the Mampong Government Hospital's mortuary, according to the source which added that a manhunt has been intensified to arrest the other accomplices.