East Africa: Burundi President Ndayishimiye to Launch Third Inter-Congolese Dialogue in Nairobi

28 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye is in the country to launch the Third Inter-Congolese Dialogue that will begin in Nairobi Monday afternoon.

President Ndayishimiye who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community Heads of State Summit arrived in the country on Sunday afternoon after which he paid a courtesy call on his host President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto updated his Burundi counterpart on the peace process in DRC ahead of the Consultations.

The EAC-Led Nairobi Process, on restoration of peace and security in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo- Third Inter-Congolese dialogue, will run until 3rd of December 2022.

The meeting is aimed at accelerating the ongoing regional efforts to attain sustainable peace and security in Eastern DRC as elaborated by various efforts of the EAC Heads of State.

