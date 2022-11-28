Nigeria: We've Gotten 3 Bidders for 4th Mainland Bridge Project - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, PPP, weekend, said it has shortlisted three bidders for the construction of the $2.5 billion Fourth Mainland Bridge project in Lagos.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on PPP, Mr Ope George, while briefing newsmen in Ikeja, stated that the three bidders shortlisted for the Request For Proposal, RFP Stage II are: Mota-Engil (Nigeria and Africa) CCCC and CRBC consort; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture and CCECC and CRCCIG Consortium.

He said: "On completion, the bridge is expected to become the second longest in Africa, featuring three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5 kilometre Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

"The bridge is expected to span about 37 kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and transverse from the Northwest towards the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu."