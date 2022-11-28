Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train - We're 90% Ready to Commence Services - Govt

The Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Jaji Sambo, weekend, said commencement of Abuja-Kaduna train service was 90 per cent ready.

The minister, who spoke to journalists at the Rigasa train Terminal, in Kaduna, shortly after a brief inspection of the Abuja, Idu train station and the Rigasa, Kaduna Terminal respectively, also backtracked on his previous position to conceal certain security measures taken so far to ensure protection of lives and properties of Abuja-Kaduna train subscribers, following commencement of services on the route in days.

While fielding questions from journalists, the minister disclosed that the number of daily trips would be reduced, and that the use of National Identity Number, NIN, would be strictly requested as part of strategies to secure passengers.

He stated that the ministry, in partnership with Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, and other bodies would begin profiling of all train subscribers.

He said moves had been made to beef up the number of security personnel, including deployment of hi-tech security apparatus, to boost security.

He also disclosed that train fares would be increased, adding that the resumption of train services was imminent.

Sambo said: "I think we are 90 per cent ready as far as what we are set out to do is concerned. The remaining 10 per cent, I am sure, would be achieved in the next couple of days for full resumption of train services.

"My assurance to Nigerians is that from next week, they will start using this train, There is absolutely nothing to fear. We have learnt from what has happened and life is about learning lessons and adopting measures with the lessons.

"As a responsible government, we have seen those lessons and we have devised appropriate measures to counter it and as I always say that I was not going to allow this train to resume until everybody in captivity was released, to the glory of God I have achieved that.

"Certain concrete measures that are feasible for you to see is that there are changes, for example, the ticketing.

"Security starts from ticketing. Now you don't buy a ticket unless you have a valid phone number and you have a NIN and if you are a foreigner, you also have means of identification you can use which is produced by the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC.

"Having secured your ticket, you will not get access to the lounge until the machine reads the barcode in your receipt. What happens, your details will show and your complete profile will show on the screen. Only then will you be allowed to go into the lounge. This is what we call customer profiling.

"Other visible changes people may notice would be increased number of security personnel and I tell you some of these security personnel may not be wearing uniform in order to guaranty the safety of passengers.

"The are also sensitive equipment which we have deployed, which I will not reveal. The other thing is that for every journey, the train is monitored every second and the train driver can see up to a certain distance.

"If there is any threat on the track, that would enable him match the break before getting to the perceived threat.

"Naturally, you should expect a certain number of Nigerians will not be comfortable to come back to board the train. We are human beings and we are bound to feel a lbit uncomfortable until we see that every security measures have been put in place.

"We will reduce the number of trips and as the traveling population picks up, we will increase the number of trips but we will certainly not travel at night. There will also be increase in fares

"I am having final consultation with NRC to know whether it will be immediate or take a little time. You all know that things have gone up, even air fares have gone up. But I can assure you that the poor masses will be considered in the fares. We are a sensitive government."

The minister, however, expressed satisfaction over the situation of the Rigasa terminal in Kaduna, adding that more would be done to enhance train services.

"I travelled from Idu to Rigasa in order to assess the state of readiness of train services between Abuja and Kaduna. A number of measures have been put in place in order to ensure that life and property will be secured when we resume services and I am satisfied with what I have seen.

"Of course, there are one or two, three areas that need to be addressed. We're going to address them immediately," the minister said."