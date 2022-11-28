Ghana: Fianoo Urges Stars to Take Own Referee to South Korea Game

28 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Doha — The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, has called on the Black Stars to carry their own 'referee' into today's World Cup Group H game against South Korea.

Ghana oblige the Koreans to a potentially blistering afternoon of football at the Education City Stadium, hoping to pinch victory to put them back into contention after their opening 2-3 loss to Portugal on Thursday.

"The referee in the game against Portugal - Ismail Elfath, was clearly against us. He took a bad penalty which Cristiano Ronaldo converted to put his side in the lead. This should serve as a wake-up call for the team.

"The players must know from now onwards that they have no referee on their side; and just as the legendary Azumah Nelson would do in the boxing ring, they should also carry their own official into the game."

Expatiating further, the GHALCA boss, who is in Qatar for the World Cup told the Times Sports that the players should depend on themselves, play to the whistle and expect no favours from any referee.

He urged the Stars to transfer their captivating second half performance against Portugal into the South Korea game, advising the players to remain 'supremely' focused throughout the game.

"After the equaliser by Andre Ayew against Portugal, our boys lost concentration, left their back open and that resulted in the two quick goals they conceded," Mr Fianoo noted.

The GHALCA boss encouraged the team to keep their cool, play constructively and take their chances, believing that victory would come their way today after the referee's final signal.

