Ghana International Women's Club Supports Senior Citizens in Accra

28 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman cooper

The Ghana International Women's Club (GIWC ), an NGO, has donated assorted food items and clothing valued at GH₵ 20,000 to over 100 members of Help Age Ghana in Accra.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, mackerel, clothes, biscuits and assorted drinks.

The Vice President of GIWC, Ms Nermine Kattah, making the presentation in Accra on Monday, said the gesture was to acknowledge their contributions towards the development of Ghana.

She indicated that GIWC has been in existence for the past four decades and has been helping needy women and children, the aged and underprivileged.

Ms kattah said members of the club worked tirelessly to generate funds through bazaars, sponsored walks to enable them raise funds to support the needy.

She emphasised that the funds raised from GIWC's activities and donors have served beneficial purposes across the country.

Ms Kattah added that through this, they have purchased equipment for some hospitals, built community centres in some villages, provided sewing machines to train some young women and also drilled boreholes in some communities across the country.

The Administrator and Media coordinator of Help Age Ghana, Ms Eltel Boakye, thanked GIWC for the gesture, stressing that senior citizens in Ghana cannot be ignored since they have contributed their quota to the development of the country.

