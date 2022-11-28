Ghana: Anthony Taylor Takes Charge of Ghana Vs South Korea Match

English referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed as Centre Referee for Ghana's second Group H game against South Korea today.

The 44-year-old who has been officiating FIFA matches since 2013, will be assisted by Beswick Gary (Assistant I), Nunn Adam (Assistant II), Ortega Kevin (Fourth referee) while Sanchez Cabera Jesus Martin from Peru serves as the Reserve Assistant Referee.

Other Officials for the day include Vigliano Mauro Vido - Video Assistant Referee from Peru; Gonzalez Leodan - Assistant VAR from Argentina; Chade Gabriel for Offside VAR; Basunan Julio - Support VAR and Bonda Diego - Standby VAR.

The match is scheduled for the Education City stadium today at 4pm.