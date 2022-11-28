Liberia: AMI Donates Over U.S.$200k to Education Ministry, National Commission On Higher Education

Monrovia — AMI Groups in Liberia has donated to the Ministry of Education and the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) the sum of US$210, 000 to help Liberia students through scholarship.

AMI has not suggested to the Ministry and NCHE on how to use the money, but hoped that the fund benefits students directly in their academic sojourn.

AMI Groups is an esteemed and highly professional organization engaged in career counseling and providing authentic guidance to students seeking higher education overseas.

Making the donation in Monrovia, AMI Groups Liberia's Managing Director Trokon Lawrance Banwreh expressed his group commitment in helping students achieve their goals.

He said AMI Education, is one of the leading service providers for abroad study for students aspiring for international degree, those with interest in migrating to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, or Austria as well as those with an interest in working abroad, investing abroad, or visiting their dream destination.

He disclosed that AMI Education and Immigration Consultancy is the foremost international student recruiting company employing the services of a team from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom in committed and credible education professionals.

"We are happy to donate this amount to help our students, especially the brilliant and underprivileged ones who are determined to move forward, AMI is always willing to promote education," he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the two government institutions, the Director General at the National Commission on Higher Education, Professor Edward Lama Wonkenyor said he was pleased to receive the fund and that it will be used for its intended purpose.

He disclosed that the NCHE will receive US$100k out of the amount while the rest goes to the Ministry of Education. Professor Wonkenyor also disclosed that modality is being worked out as to how to use the funds to benefit deserving students.

"We have contacted the presidents of various government own universities and we are going to work with them to setup a program to attract smart students to benefit," he disclosed.

He however noted that the government of Liberia through the NCHE will continue to work with AMI on a program that will allow Liberian students to study in universities in South Africa since the group is a South African based.

Meanwhile, the AMI through its charitable Foundation has also begun the distribution of rice to Prison and health centers in three Counties of Liberia.

In Montserrado County, the AMI Foundation presented rice to the Monrovia Central Prison, Sonniiwin Health center, Clara Town Health Center, Cora Medical Clinic in New Kru, West Point Township Public School and Clinic, and the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital.

AMI Foundation initiative is in collaboration with Monrovia City Government, as they admit the recent shortage of rice in the Liberian market.

Recently Liberians were seen in long lines to get rice from the market due to the huge scarcity something that many Liberians both at home and abroad condemned the government of the issue.

But the AMI Group of Companies has endeavored and continues to venture into driving growth and social development in Africa as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through the AMI Foundation in giving back to society, particularly the needy.

The donation of over 400 bags of 25Kg of rice, which started on Friday, November 25, 2022, covered Monrovia, for which, one hundred bags of 25kg rice was donated to inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, while Sonniiwin Health center received thirty bags, Clara Town Health Center twenty-five bags, Cora Medical Clinic in New Kru town fifty bags, West Point Township Public School, and Clinic fifty-seven bags and Liberia biggest government hospital the John F. Kennedy Hospital sixty bags respectively.

Speaking at the presentation on behalf of the AMI Foundation in Liberia, the AMI Group of Companies Managing Director Trokon Lawrance Banwreh said the charity initiative is part of the Institution's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)."

"At the AMI Foundation, we take great pride in giving back to the community and we are always looking for new and innovative ways of making a difference in the places we operate.

We believe it is our responsibility to be actively involved and we welcome any requests for grants, donations, or funding". Banwreh said.

In response, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee noted that the gesture for AMI Foundation is welcoming especially in this difficult economic situation in Liberia.

" I was moved and touched by the AMI Group of Companies, through the AMI Foundation a company that operates in Monrovia and in other countries around the world to have to give back to society most particularly the needy. Not too often, do we see companies operating within our City, Monrovia that will do these things, but I am grateful to the AMI foundation for the gesture" Mayor noted?

Mayor Koijee however uses the occasion to call on other institutions or companies to follow the example of the AMI foundation in reaching out to the neediest in society.

In remarks, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation at the Ministry of Justice, Eddie Tarawali commended the foundation noting that it came as a surprise.

"I like to firstly extend my gratitude to the almighty God and the Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson Tamba Koijee for the great work he has been doing for his people in Liberia and the Foundation for the gesture made to the prison compound. I am indeed grateful" Minister Tarawali said.

Minister Tarawali maintained that the Monrovia Central Prison has over one thousand five hundred inmates as such there is a need for support in buttressing the government.

He however promises the AMI foundation in partnership with the Monrovia city government that the rice will be used for the intended purpose.

Receiving the donation at various hospitals, Health centers, and a Public School in Monrovia, the beneficiaries lauded the AMI foundation for the donation describing it as timely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, the Officer in Charge at the Cora Medical Clinic in New Kru town A. Slewon Bestman praised the AMI Group of Companies for identifying with them.

" It is not the amount but thought so we say a very big thank you. I am so happy to have been chosen among many clinics in this area and for recognizing our work. Let God bless you and let your work be multiplied" Mr. Bestman said happily.

At the John F. Kennedy Hospital, the Administration treasured the donation and said it was timely.

"Wow! this came at a time when we were already discussing how to get rice because all of our rice has finished.

we are so happy about this donation. it came in time" The John F. Kennedy Administration noted.

The day-long event was closely followed by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation at the Ministry of Justice, and members of AMI Foundation in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Foundation in partnership with the Monrovia City government expected to continue their donation for the second day in Bomi and Margibi counties on Saturday, November 26, 2022, respectively.

Additionally, while the donation of the rice was ongoing, the Senior Management of the AMI Foundation, also meet with the Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education and the Assistant Minister for Information at the Ministry of Education, where the Foundation Invested 200,000 USD towards Financial Aids, and Scholarships across Junior and Senior High Schools, Vocational Institutes, Colleges, and Universities across Liberia.