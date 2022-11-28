Liberia: Infectious Disease Scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan Pays Tribute to Mentor, Rev. Dr. Katurah York Cooper

It's hard to say good bye ... very hard, Rev. Dr. Katurah York Cooper! I am currently on teaching duties far away from Montserrado County ... in Margibi County and also not very well. I cannot be at your funeral today. Why am I talking about your funeral, instead of speaking live with you?

As I informed you, I came home to played your role as a Biology Teacher at Monrovia College, our Alma mater and to lecture courses in clinical medicine and public health at various Universities in the country.

Ms. Cooper (as we called you at Monrovia College), it is emotionally devasting as I cannot even stand the sight of seeing you being interned today. For me, you are alive and you live forever!

You have always been a very special person, a special influence in my academic and professional lives. Ms. Cooper, you practically made me the medical doctor and scientist that I am today, just from a 5-minute career counseling several years ago during our graduation from High School.

I aspired to become an International Politician, mainly in Diplomacy as a career, taking after the diplomatic prowess of Liberia's Foreign Ministers, C. Cecil Dennis, H. Boimah Fahnbulleh, Sr and others.

But, the aspiring future diplomat, Dougbeh, was counselled by you my Biology teacher, Rev. Dr. Keturah York-Cooper, to go into the natural sciences and study Biology in college.

First, Ms. Cooper, before applying for enrollment into Monrovia College, you did not know that I was expelled for political reasons from a Catholic school. Yet, you were influential in the decision that led to my enrollment and admission into Monrovia College. Thank you Ms. Cooper!

So, when I earned my first US Patent for my invention, you were the first to receive a copy of the plaque that Sunday at your church.

I could see the glow in your eyes, when I surprised you with the announcement on the pulpit and presented you the plaque. You were proud of me, your student, who you have mentored all these years. We hugged. Then you did a Facebook post of the event.

Then, I was granted my second US Patent and brought you a copy-plaque when I came home to teach in September. But, in our telephone conversation, you informed me that you were in the US. How I yearned for your return so that we could meet again!

Thank you, Ms. Cooper. I will do just as you taught me; that is, to teach others Science and Technology, Public Health, and Human Medicine ... just what you prepared me for.

Ms. Cooper, you are the Biology Teacher who produced the Medical Doctor and Scientist -- Dougbeh Chris Nyan, M.D.!

Rest-in-Perfect Peace, Ms. Cooper!