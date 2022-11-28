Liberia: UBCAA Launches Phase One of Its Home and Economic Development Development Skills Training Program in Sanoyea District

Sanoyea, Bong County — The United Bong County Citizens in the Americas Association, (UBCAA) Inc. under the leadership of Mr. Caimon Joe Kollie has launched phase one of its Home and Economic Development Development Skill Training Program (HEDSTP) in Sanoyea District.

UBCAA is the umbrella organization of Bong County citizens living in America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

The program is targeting 40 women and they will be trained in tailoring for the next four months.

During the launch of the program, UBCAA Liberia Program's Strategic Planning Manager, Mr. Charles Fernandez Kellen said the program is intended to give back to citizens of Bong County who can not afford money to get such knowledge in our County.

" The reason for us to be here today is for all of us to come together and do something for our people who do not have money, and we want to get certain knowledge to change their lives positively", Mr. Kellen said during the launch of the program.

He said the UBCAA is an organization that has come to provide life-changing opportunities for Bongese who do not have the means to pay for such knowledge.

The Bong County industrious son told the gathering that the Association of Career Development,(ACD), a professional tailoring school based in Gbarnga is partnering with the UBCAA to train would-be beneficiaries of the tailoring program.

Mr. Kellen urged beneficiaries of the program to attach seriousness and take the program as theirs, as they won't be left just like that (empty-handed) after the completion of the four months of training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Officially launching the program in his native Sanoyea, Mr. Andrew G. Tehmeh described the program as a dream come true for citizens of Sanoyea District. He then thanked the leadership of the UBCAA for initiating such a life-changing opportunity in his district.

The firebrand Sanoyea's son promised to support the program to achieve its purpose.

For his part, Bong County Electoral District #7 Representative, Joseph Papa Kolleh hailed President Caimon Joe Kollie and his team for being sensitive to the plights of the ordinary Bongese.

As a way of appreciating the program in his district, Rep. Kolleh promised to provide twenty thousand Liberian Dollars($20,000.00LD) monthly as token for trainers of the program.

The former Bong County Caucus Chairman also encouraged beneficiaries to attach importance to the program.

For their part, beneficiaries of the tailoring program lauded UBCAA and promised to make maximum use of the program.

The launching of the HEDSTP brings to two the number of skill-training programs initiated by the UBCAA in Bong County.

A few months back, the UBCAA graduated over sixty young Bongese from its computer literacy training program in Gbarnga.

The launching of the Home and Economic Development Skill Training Program was held in Sanoyea Town, Electoral District #7, and was attended by scores of citizens including the district's Representative, Joseph Papa Kolleh.