Cameroon: Goals Galore in Cameroon-Serbia Epic

Cameroon and Serbia served up one of the most thrilling games of Qatar 2022™ so far, with both sides coming from behind in a goal-fest that eventually ended level.

Cameroon and Serbia played out what is arguably the best game of the finals so far

Serbia turned the game into a goal-fest at the end of the first half with two stoppage time goals

The draw gives both sides their first point of Qatar 2022™

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia | Group G Match review

Goals | Cameroon: Jean-Charles Castelletto (29), Vincent Aboubakar (63), Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting (66) Serbia: Strahinja Pavlovic (45+1), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (45+3), Aleksandar Mitrovic (53)

In a breathlessly exciting encounter, Cameroon and Serbia played out one of the most entertaining World Cup fixtures in recent memory, giving each side their first point of the finals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck the post inside the first ten minutes, setting the tone for a match that would soon turn into a goal-packed blockbuster. However, it was Cameroon who opened the scoring when Jean-Charles Castelletto - just minutes earlier a key part of a defensive mix-up that handed Mitrovic a clear sight of goal - crept in at the far post to swipe in from a corner.

Cameroon were wasteful with their first-half chances following the opener, providing a platform for a Serbian comeback. In just a couple of minutes, Serbia had achieved just that. Both Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were on target in first-half stoppage time.

Mitrovic looked to have put the game beyond all doubt, tapping in from a sensational Serbian team move, but the Cameroonian players had other ideas.

The introduction of Vincent Aboubakar proved pivotal, with the emblematic striker scooping a chipped finish over goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic giving the African nation hope. Aboubakar again broke through just two minutes late, laying a goal on a plate for team mate Eric Maxime Choupo Moting.

Either side could have won but, in the end, a draw seemed a fair ending to this epic battle.

Key moment - Silky Serbian team goal

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored one of the coolest goals you'll see all tournament.

With the ball stubbed away from Cameroon, Mitrovic began to bare down on goal. The ball was pushed to the left flank to Filip Kostic, who drove towards the penalty box and pulled a pass back to Milinkovic Savic.

In a central position and on the edge of the area, the midfielder could have - and given his ability was probably expected to - taken the shot on himself, but instead feathered a ball into the path of Andrija Zivkovic.

The composure didn't end there, as Zivkovic sold his defender with a dummy and laid the ball onto Mitrovic for a tap in. It was the type of goal a coach dreams of his team scoring.

Key stat

This is the first time that Cameroon have scored three goals in a single World Cup match.

Player of the Match

Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon

@FIFA.com