Nigeria: UN Deputy Scribe Lauds Nigeria's Participation in COP27

Deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Mrs Amina Mohammed, has commended Nigeria's participation at the just concluded UN Climate Change Conference - COP 27 in Egypt.

Mohammed stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Environment in Abuja, yesterday.

While expressing her satisfaction to the minister of environment, Barr Mohammed Abdullahi, she said, "You've just come back from COP 27 and we want to congratulate Nigeria who have joined many other African countries In the Africa COP implementation. It was not a COP that people thought would succeed, it was a COP that was coming out of Glasgow COP 26.

"We know that while we got serious leadership to attend COP, we came out with the success of the loss and damage fund, it has to be set up, it has to be financed."

The UN deputy secretary-general added that next year's COP 28 will be the stock taking of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and noted that Nigeria must get the SDGs right, as it is an integral part of climate SDG goal 13.

She called on the government to look into the SDG framework as one that enhances the climate outcomes in terms of the investments needed in energy, agriculture and the overall climate agenda.

Earlier, the minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the UN Scribe for honouring his invitation to pay a visit to the ministry, where she once presided over, and also thanked her for the support she has given to the ministry in setting up the Nigerian Pavilion at COP 27, which was adjudged as the best.