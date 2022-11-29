Nigeria: Blame Nigerian Army for Killings in Enugu, Rivers - IPOB

Nnewi — The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, accused the 82 Division Enugu and 6 Division Port Harcourt of the Nigerian Army of being responsible for the killings by terrorist herdsmen in Enugu State.

IPoB also alleged that the two commanders of the Army Divisions were assigned to the Nigerian Army's 82 Division Enugu and Port Harcourt for two sinister objectives. "They were sent to spread Fulani and Boko Haram terror in the South East and South-South and to prepare the ground for the Fulani cabal to rig the forthcoming election"

A statement by IPoB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that "The 82 Division Enugu and 6 Division Port Harcourt and their Commanders are responsible for Fulani/Boko Haram murderous attacks in Enugu and Rivers States respectively, adding that the mass killings in the two states will not stop until they are removed.

IPoB's statement read: "We, the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to inform the general public particularly, Biafrans as well as the international community that the 82 Division Enugu and 6 Division Port Harcourt and their Commanders are the people behind the deployment of Fulani terrorist herdsmen who have escalated the recent killings and kidnappings that are going on in the two states of Enugu and Rivers States.

"The two Commanders were instructed to ensure Fulani herdsmen take over of South East and Rivers State. They were assigned to the Nigerian Army's 82 Division Enugu and 6 Division Port Harcourt Rivers States for two sinister objectives: firstly to spread Fulani and Boko Haram terror in Biafraland and secondly, to prepare the ground for the Fulani cabal to use them and the Army in rigging the forthcoming Nigerian selection process called an election."