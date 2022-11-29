Nigeria: Buhari'll Hand Over Safer Country - Presidency

The Presidency said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari has done enough to leave a safer nation.

Nigeria has been battling a myriad of security challenges across all parts of the country, with banditry and kidnapping for ransom, among other violent crimes.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stated this on Channels Television's programme, Politics Today, on Sunday night, also said he was not moved by the recent wave of migration, saying many Nigerians had always wanted to leave the country.

He said the security situation in the country was better now than it was when the President assumed power in 2015.

He said: "No doubt about it. He would leave a safer country. When he came in 2015, you could not be sure Nigeria would exist in the next one month.

"As of 2015, what was happening was that nobody could confidently say that Nigeria would be on the map in the following next week, month or year. But we saw that he came and took the battle to the insurgents.

"When he came, the insurgency was the main thing and he took the battle to them. Then, it became hydra-headed - banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cultism, and separatist agitations joined.

"How many challenges can one administration really confront? That's the issue with the Buhari administration. From day one till now, it was from one challenge to the other."

Adesina maintained that the government had done much to curtail the challenges and would end on a high note.