Mali: The Episcopal Conference - "We Have No News of the Fate of Fr. Hans-Joachim Lohre"

Bamako — "At the moment we have no further news or contacts with the kidnappers of Fr. Hans-Joachim Lohre" sources from the Mali Bishops' Conference told Agenzia Fides regarding the kidnapping of Fr. Hans-Joachim Lohre, the white father of German nationality who disappeared on Sunday, November 20 (see Fides, 22/11/2022).

"At the moment, only the statement from Cardinal Jean Zerbo, Archbishop of Bamako, has been released, in which he expresses the closeness of the Church of Mali to the missionary's family", the sources say. In his communication of November 23, Cardinal Zerbo writes that "as I write these lines, we still have no news of Fr. Hans Joachim".

"We send special thoughts to his biological family in Germany and pray in communion with all people of good will that the Lord return him to us without delay and in good health". Cardinal Zerbo, clarifies the circumstances of the disappearance of Father Hans-Joachim, who was supposed to celebrate Sunday mass in the Christian community of Kalaban-Coura (on the right bank of Bamako) at 8:30 am. But the missionary did not show up for the celebration.

"It was late Sunday afternoon when his confreres realized his absence. His gray Peugeot Partner car had been parked in front of the house since morning. This prolonged absence suggested a kidnapping and the confreres contacted the police of the 5th district", says the Cardinal Archbishop of Bamako, who concludes with a prayer for the speedy release of the missionary and all the kidnapped: "May Our Lady of Mali, intercede for him, for us and for all the kidnapped and hostages not only in Mali, but throughout the world".