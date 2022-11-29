Gambia: Ambassador Hussain Travels to Morocco, the Gambia, and Senegal

28 November 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will travel to Morocco, The Gambia, and Senegal from November 28 through December 1, 2022.

On November 28, Ambassador Hussain will travel to Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco to meet with officials from the Moroccan government and civil society leaders.

On November 30, Ambassador Hussain will deliver keynote remarks at the 4th International Conference of Deaf Muslims in Banjul, The Gambia. Ambassador Hussain will also meet with civil society leaders, youth organizations, and members of faith communities while in Banjul.

On December 1, Ambassador Hussain will travel to Dakar, Senegal to meet with government officials, non-governmental organizations, and faith communities.

